Wednesday is National Self-Care Day. How are you celebrating? You're not? Well, you should. It's important … every day.
The concept of self-care is at once simple — taking care of oneself — but also multilayered. The Health Coach Institute (healthcoachinstitute.com) divides it into seven branches:
- Emotional - Connecting to our emotions and dealing with difficult matters;
- Physical - Improving your physical well-being;
- Mental - Kickstarting your mind;
- Social - Cultivating our relationships with others;
- Spiritual - Focusing on your soul or inner spirit;
- Practical - Attending to core needs in order to lessen stress; and
- Professional - Striving for balance and contentment in your career.
"It's tapping into yourself first and thinking, 'What is it that I need in order to help me feel better so that I can be free to help other people and to do everything that I need to do, all my responsibilities?' " said Baton Rouge licensed massage therapist Anne Vienne.
"That could be anything. It could be I need some time to myself. It could be that I need a massage. … It could mean I need to go on a trip or I need to make something healthy for myself to eat, or I just need time to relax," she said.
The concept of self-care is nothing new. The ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle touched on it with four words: "Happiness depends upon ourselves."
In 2023, the idea of taking care of oneself is splashed across magazines, perpetually popping up on our social media feeds — it's everywhere. Not surprisingly, Google reported self-care searches reached an all-time high during the pandemic.
"People notice how very fast-paced and commercial that life is getting and I think it causes us to naturally go back to ourselves," said Vienne. "It's a way for people to feel more in tune with themselves."
Among Vienne's favorite self-care avenues are short solo trips.
"It could be getting a hotel room so I can feel cozy and journal, and just think and relax and not be around anyone so I can tap into myself.
"My job, I'm always working with people. And then I come home, and there's more family and people. So I need to take some time out of that, spend some time with myself and recharge. And it's always a bonus if I get a spa service as well," she said.
Vienne, a married mother of two, operates Vienne Therapy Massage for Healthiness (8674 Quarters Lake Road, Bldg. 2, Suite 5, Baton Rouge).
A quick survey at Salon Textures (2648 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs) reinforced that self-care means different things to different people.
"I've never had a massage, so I'd probably want to do that, " stylist Michelle Billiot said when pressed to describe her idea of the perfect "me day."
"And go get a pedicure," Billiot continued, "And maybe go to lunch with a friend. Then, I'd probably just go home and relax."
Nurturing herself often involves family, too, for wife, mom and grandmother-to-be Tricia Glover.
"I get my hair done and my nails done, but I like to do for my family and my daughter. I enjoy entertaining and love planning things," said Glover, one of stylist Erica Tate's clients.
When she's not "doing the beauty thing," you'll probably find Tate in her happy place, the outdoors.
"I do get my nails done every other Friday. As far as self-care, I like being out in nature, but that's just me. Basically, hunting and fishing, hiking for me," Tate said. "And I'll sit in the deer stand and read a book."