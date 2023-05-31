Ben Bell has a new strategy.
The Baton Rouge singer-songwriter is releasing one new song a month via Spotify. His famous twin brother, Burton C. Bell, co-founder of the heavy-metal band Fear Factory, is producing and mixing the songs Ben Bell calls “chillbilly indie twang.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1c2Bw3XsKI
When Ben Bell isn’t playing solo, the Houston native plays classic country and Tex-Mex music with the Ricochets. And he’s reviving Ben Bell and the Stardust Boys, the country-rockabilly band he founded in Austin, Texas.
“Things are happening this time around,” Ben Bell said of his musical initiatives. “I’m a late bloomer. When I’m 75, I want to be dressed in suits and playing concert halls.”
Ben Bell performs at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the intimate Brakes Bar. On June 16, he’ll join the Stardust Boys as opening act for Telecaster master Bill Kirchen at the Red Dragon Listening Room. The Stardust Boys’ new edition features bassist Dean Harrison and singer-guitarist Shawn Roux (members of the rockabilly-surf band Bedlamville Triflers) and drummer, singer and WBRH-FM radio personality Rob Payer (from the 1960s-devoted Remnants).
Ben Bell and Payer also are charter members of the previously mentioned Ricochets, a new local super group with Bruce Lamb (Lazy Lester, Rondo Hatton and many others) and drummer Kevin Matherne.
“I call Bruce ‘maestro,’ ” Ben Bell said of Lamb. “I’m honored to be a part of this group with Rob and Bruce, who are such musicologists.”
Before he moved to Baton Rouge in 2007 to attend graduate school at LSU, Ben Bell lived in various Texas cities during his childhood and youth. After playing trumpet during high school in Houston, he picked up the guitar during his freshman year at Concordia University in Austin. Dropping out of college after his sophomore year, he supported himself by washing dishes at a restaurant that presented singer-songwriters.
“Even back then, I’d listen to the singer-songwriters and want more out of my music,” he remembered.
In the 1990s, when Nirvana, Pearl Jam and the Dave Matthews Band ruled the music world, Ben Bell focused his ears on decades past, rejecting Matthews’ jam-band-light-jazz-rock and Eddie Vedder’s grunge-rock pomposity.
“I was OK with Nirvana, but I was into Marty Robbins, the Kingston Trio, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Sr.,” he said.
Ben Bell performed at Austin open mics until 1992, the year he restarted his education at Sam Houston University in Huntsville. Dropping out of college again, he wrote songs and poetry in an east Texas shack with no electricity. When his boot heels yearned to wander, Ben Bell, echoing the hobo spirits of Jimmie Rodgers and Woody Guthrie, hopped a train.
That illicit train ride and year of shack living were revelatory, he said.
“I found a musical foundation that was beyond being influenced by a single song. The train beat you hear in Johnny Cash songs and the music that I wanted to hear, it all came together for me,” he said.
Returning to civilization, Ben Bell worked in book stores while he carried on with music. He progressed from busking on campus in Huntsville to performing in small restaurants in Houston and leading bands in Austin. His latest Spotify song, “So Tell Everyone I’m Dead,” recounts an urgent exodus from Austin.
Ben Bell’s wanderlust can be attributed in part to the bipolar diagnosis he received when he was a teenager. The Mayo Clinic defines bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depression, as “a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs and lows.”
Ben Bell eventually found effective medication for his bipolar disorder.
“That, mindfulness and connecting to the world made the difference,” he said.
In 2021, Ben Bell and his wife Maureen, the former owner of MJ’s Café, returned to Baton Rouge following two years in Pensacola, Florida.
“We realized there’s a great community here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of friends and good things happening for both of us.”