Local entertainer Henry Turner Jr. expands his festival series this year with the Listening Room Film Festival running Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 11.
All events take place at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2733 North St. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The opening night reception is set for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a presentation and Q&A by Chris Stelly, executive director of Louisiana Entertainment, A Division of Louisiana Economic Development.
The debuting, award-winning and retrospective music and entertainment documentaries will include:
- “Out of the Deep Freeze — The Lost Tapes”
- "The Best of the Leon Russell Festivals" by Jeffrey Haas
- Renee Edwards’ multi-award-winning “One Note At A Time,” a film about musicians returning to New Orleans after Katrina
- Charles Bush’s “Raining In My Heart — A Blues Mosaic,” "Raining in My Heart-Back to the Blues” and “Music Dreams — An American Story” about blues musicians in Baton Rouge
- “Roots of Fire,” a Cajun music film by Jason Lavoi
- “King of the Strippers” and “Gutter Punks” by Ted Baldwin, featuring musicians from Louisiana
- “We Live the Blues” by Evan Kidd, a film about SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie losing and rebuilding their house in the 2016 flood
- Arlene Russell’s “The Life of Dr. Thomas Freeman,” Texas Southern University’s debate team coach
- Greer Goff’s “Black Dance in Louisiana: Guardian of Culture”
Panelists to date are: Cutting Edge Director Eric Cager; Live Wire’s Bob Sanchez; filmmaker and author Gisele Haralson; actress Summer Selby (“The Resident”); singer/songwriter Tawanna Lewis; filmmakers Michele Barnes of Rebirth Shield Films; Ted Baldwin of Third Coast Films; and Charles Bush of Mustang Films; Kent Bloxson of My Scene TV; Martin Louper, AJ Spurlock and Joshua Moore of Fresh Wave Media Solutions.
Also, Lucas Fry and Barry McAllister of WLFT-TV and Louisiana Film Channel, Chris Blades from WAFB, Channel 9, WBRZ, Channel 2's Sarah McKee Pipair, filmmaker Godric Johnson, journalist and author Hedi Butler (Black Radio Exclusive) and publicist and producer Marcia Groff.
Barry Coffing will also hold panels on songwriting for film and television.
Additional films, features, shorts and music videos are still to be announced.
There also will be live music performances by some of the bands whose music is included in the films.
A full festival pass is $50; one-day pass, $10; and film block pass, $5. For specific screening times, tickets and more information, visit htjmuseum.org or call (225) 802-9681.
Sponsors are Louisiana Entertainment, A Division of Louisiana Economic Development; Visit Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Film Channel and Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation.