From a rock 'n' roll classic to a new helping of Louisiana blues, here are four albums to spin this month.
The Band — 'The Last Waltz'
Many argue, as do I, that The Band's "The Last Waltz" is both visual and musical perfection. With the death last week of the group's guitarist and lead songwriter, Robbie Robertson, now is a fitting time to give it a listen.
Filmed by Martin Scorsese and ostensibly a document of the group's final concert (though they would actually continue to play off and on, sans Robertson, until the 1990s), it features many of rock 'n' roll's greatest talents at their peak.
Sure, the guest stars — Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Van Morrison, The Staple Singers, Dr. John, etc. — are all terrific, but it's The Band itself, in imperious, towering form, that glues it all together. As the movie says, play it loud.
Wet Leg — 'Wet Leg'
In 2021, the memorably named Wet Leg hit it big with the quirky, and catchy "Chaise Longue." There's plenty of that sort of thing here, with the duo's mix of droll lyrics, deadpan delivery and punk sensibility recalling groups like Sleater-Kinney, albeit with a very English twist. Highlights include "Wet Dream," "Being in Love" and "Ur Mum" ("When I think about what you've become/I feel sorry for your mum"). Catchy, funny and very rock 'n' roll, it'll get stuck in your head in no time.
D.K. Harrell — 'The Right Man'
Ruston native D.K. Harrell has been a relatively frequent presence in the Baton Rouge area over the past several years, his musicianship and stage presence — he puts on a great show — helped create a popular local following. His debut album, "The Right Man," is a shot of classic blues with a funky twist, powered by Harrell's strong vocals and sharp B.B. King-esque guitar work.
Jenny Lewis — 'Joy'All'
For nearly 25 years, Jenny Lewis has chugged along with remarkable consistency, releasing nary a bad (or even average) album. Such is the case here. Some say "Joy'All" might be her best solo album yet. Recorded in Nashville and featuring a soft and evocative '70s sound, it's full of her typical wit, honest lyrics and beautifully crafted songs. Best line? "My forties are kicking my ass/and handing 'em to me in a margarita glass."