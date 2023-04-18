Good food and drinks are all-important ingredients to a successful festival.

The Baton Rouge Blues Fest is no exception, as listening to all that music (and doing some dancing) will send one drifting over to the rows of food vendors.

This year, there are 26 such booths or trucks from which to choose, including Mexican, Italian, Cajun and soul food fare. Quench your thirst with a beer, a sno-ball, a soft drink or a lemonade that promises to be "lipsmack'n."

BR.govttacoliv.111120 0192 bf.jpg

The Al Pastor-Al College, Steak of the Union and Buffalo Bill, from left, are three of the 11 daily tacos on Gov't Taco's menu. Look for their booth at this weekend's Baton Rouge Blues Festival.

The offerings include:

  • Bengal Taproom
  • Bryce Tropical Sno
  • C'est Bon Manger
  • Caliente Mexican Craving
  • Cheese Please
  • Chet's Grill
  • Creole Bitez LLC
  • Italian Happy Ice
  • Frankie Faye's
  • Gov't. Taco
  • Iverstine Farms Butcher
  • Juicy J's
  • Juk Joint
  • Leroy's Lipsmack'n Lemonade
  • NFA Grill
  • Pretzel Bros
  • Talkin' Tacos
  • Tasty Creations
  • The Bearded Lady Mobile Cigar Wagon
  • The Frying Station
  • The Rustic Press
  • The Smokin Pitt
  • The Soul Food Queen
  • Those Sugar Mamas
  • Touch of Cajun
  • Vel's Mobile Café

Also Make time to peruse the Downtown Makers Collective featuring 22 artisans.

For  more info, visit https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/.

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.