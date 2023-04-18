Good food and drinks are all-important ingredients to a successful festival.
The Baton Rouge Blues Fest is no exception, as listening to all that music (and doing some dancing) will send one drifting over to the rows of food vendors.
This year, there are 26 such booths or trucks from which to choose, including Mexican, Italian, Cajun and soul food fare. Quench your thirst with a beer, a sno-ball, a soft drink or a lemonade that promises to be "lipsmack'n."
The offerings include:
- Bengal Taproom
- Bryce Tropical Sno
- C'est Bon Manger
- Caliente Mexican Craving
- Cheese Please
- Chet's Grill
- Creole Bitez LLC
- Italian Happy Ice
- Frankie Faye's
- Gov't. Taco
- Iverstine Farms Butcher
- Juicy J's
- Juk Joint
- Leroy's Lipsmack'n Lemonade
- NFA Grill
- Pretzel Bros
- Talkin' Tacos
- Tasty Creations
- The Bearded Lady Mobile Cigar Wagon
- The Frying Station
- The Rustic Press
- The Smokin Pitt
- The Soul Food Queen
- Those Sugar Mamas
- Touch of Cajun
- Vel's Mobile Café
Also Make time to peruse the Downtown Makers Collective featuring 22 artisans.
For more info, visit https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/.