Two Decembers ago, a local health club mailed me a flyer with the bold headline, “Disrupt your routine.” I quickly grasped the sales pitch, which was about shaking off old habits and starting a better exercise plan for the new year. It’s an idea with obvious value here in Louisiana, where we’re known to have particular challenges with diet and exercise.
Even so, I found being urged to disrupt my routine more than a little off-key. Back then, we were just emerging from pandemic protocols that had been an endless disruption of routine. What I really wanted, more than anything, was for at least some of my routines to return.
I had just started a new job when the lockdowns began. Our family navigated those hurdles with the rest of the world, and we feel lucky that we were spared serious health issues and remained employed.
Last year brought many blessings for our household, though it was anything but routine. Our daughter got married, which I’ve described as a happy hurricane because of the joy it meant for our family and the tumult it brought to the basic pattern of our days.
The wedding week lingers in memory as a strange, dreamlike time as various parts of the bridal party cycled through our house. Our daughter lost her dental retainer in the melee, and it inexplicably turned up several days later in a gift bag. I loaned out my car keys that week, and they were temporarily lost, too, though we eventually discovered them in a half-eaten sack of potato chips.
It all felt a little surreal, but then again, life in the larger world continues to feel less than ordinary, too — often in dark ways that the most casual glance at the headlines quickly reveals.
As 2023 gets underway, routine sounds pretty appealing to me. One of my favorite observations on the subject comes from the late writer May Sarton, who argued that “routine” doesn’t have to mean “dull.” Here’s how Sarton put it: “I knew, from having watched my father hack down the incredible amount of work he accomplished day by day and year by year, how supportive a routine is, how the spirit moves around freely in it as it does in a plain New England church. Routine is not a prison, but a way into freedom from time. The apparently measured time has immeasurable space within it, and in this it resembles music.”
Sarton’s argument that routine, properly embraced, can be a form of liberation made me think about why a regular schedule is so important in monasteries. Unfettered by much thought about what to do next or where to do it, the mind can focus on higher things.
Although the monastic life isn’t for me, I’m hoping, perhaps implausibly, that 2023 will bring seasons easier to plot, hours a bit easier to predict.
At this point, routine would feel heavenly.
