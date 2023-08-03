New Orleans-based Central Casting Louisiana will conduct two open onboarding events for those desiring to work as paid background actors in future television and film projects in the state.
The events are scheduled for Tuesday in Slidell and Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Baton Rouge. The sessions are designed for those who live outside the New Orleans area.
"We are gearing up for the next filming season and we want to make sure our community members in Slidell and Baton Rouge who aren’t signed up with us for paid background (movie extra) work, get a chance to register before films start coming back," a news release says. "This is a great time to get kids in, too, before school is back in session."
Space is limited, so attendees must sign up for an appointment.
The St. Tammany Library Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., will be the site of Tuesday's event. To secure an appointment, visit https://calendly.com/centralcastingnola/slidell-open-talent-onboarding.
To sign up for the Aug. 15 Baton Rouge event at the EBR Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., go to https://calendly.com/centralcastingnola/baton-rouge.
At the event, you’ll need to present the required identification and work authorization documents, complete employment paperwork, and have your headshot taken for the company's database.
For the list of acceptable documents, go to https://d1u6g1e1nisfhs.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/doc-I-9-Form-Acceptable-Documents_040623.pdf.
Everyone, including minors and babies, need to have valid photo ID from the list above.
Those who still prefer to attend a session at Central Casting's New Orleans office, 1450 Poydras St., #2280, can make that appointment here: https://calendly.com/centralcastingnola/talent-onboarding. Keep in mind that this appointment calendar only shows availability within three days.
Questions? Call (504) 684-2550.
Another dating show?
Pitman Casting Inc. is searching for single women and men for an as-yet-unnamed new dating series planned for a major TV network.
"Ladies, are you tired of swiping right, being ghosted and meeting losers?" the casting call states, referring to the future series as "ground-breaking."
"If you have everything you need in life but love and are tired of swiping right and dating women of little substance, apply now," Pitman says, in addressing the men.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid passport to travel outside of the U.S.
Single women can complete a show application at https://pitmancastinginc.formstack.com/forms/love_search_tv_show_women_2023.
The application for single men can be found at https://pitmancastinginc.formstack.com/forms/love_search_tv_show_men_2023.
Note: Apply to these casting calls through the websites indicated above. Please do not email The Advocate.