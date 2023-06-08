Members of the Sports Academy's UAA Under Armour Youth Basketball Team are fifth graders, front, from left, Braylon Bennett, Kier'rhon Adams, Shawn Fergurson and Elijah Harper; back, Jordan Fisher, Zyair Delone, Jayden Henry, Shawn Knight and Blazie Zeno. Not shown are La’Trell Griffin, Malachi Royal and Messiah Royal.