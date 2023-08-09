Dry January isn't the only time for a mocktail.
As more restaurants and bars recognize health consciousness, safety and inclusivity, more patrons are seeing mocktails on the menu. The elevated, alcohol-free drinks mimic a cocktail — just without the booze.
Mocktails allow for experimentation with flavors and ingredients, plus they're hangover-free. Pamela Alba, the assistant general manager at Bin 77, said that she's seen an increase in zero-proof spirits and nonalcoholic beers.
"You don't need alcohol to have a well-balanced and refreshing drink," Alba said. "If you want something more adventurous than just a juice, it's a good option."
Bin 77 has two off-menu mocktails. The Ponchatoula Punch is a fruity concoction with strawberry syrup, cranberry juice, red grapefruit juice and lemon. The Summer Splash, herbal and refreshing, features rosemary syrup, lemon juice and cucumber, garnished with a rosemary sprig and cucumber slice.
However, Alba said that most cocktails on the menu can be transformed into a mocktail.
While alcohol is deeply fermented into the culture in Louisiana, some people simply don't like alcohol or are trying to cut back. These individuals may feel left out when friends and family gather for drinks.
Gillian Reeves, who doesn't drink due to medical reasons, says she wishes more restaurants had alcohol-free options on their menus.
"Drinking is so ingrained in our culture. You start to realize how every social function is centered around alcohol," she said. "Why is the main event doing something to disassociate from what's going on?"
Recently, she was celebrating with friends at a restaurant that didn't have mocktails. While everyone toasted with a margarita, she raised her glass of water.
"Sometimes I just want to have a fun little drink," she said. "I want to participate."
Reeves noted that she's comfortable telling people why she doesn't consume alcohol, but others may not be.
Alba said that she's seen people refrain from alcohol for health reasons, especially at the beginning of the year for New Year's resolutions. Mocktails are growing in popularity, according to Alba.
"Sometimes it's hard to think about alcohol when it's so hot outside," she said.
Here are some favorite Baton Rouge restaurants and bars serving a variety of alcohol-free alternatives:
The Gregory
150 3rd St., Baton Rouge
- Heineken 0.0: a balanced alcohol-free soft malt with refreshing fruity notes
- L (no name like a French 75): lavender syrup, lime yuzu and lime club soda
- The T: lemon, tea simple syrup and lavender syrup
- The Steward: muddled cucumber, lime, green tea, apple juice and simple syrup
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St., Baton Rouge
- Friend of Dorothy: strawberry puree, lime, pineapple juice, orange juice and orgeat syrup
Hayride Scandal
5110 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
- Deliver Us From Gin: zero-proof gin, lime and mint
- New Fashioned: zero-proof whiskey and zero-proof bitters
- No Lomo: zero-proof tequila, grapefruit, lime and soda
The River Room
222 Laurel St., Baton Rouge
- The Other Side: lavender simple syrup, orgeat, orange juice and lemon
- Summer Bummer: habanero guava ginger syrup, orange juice, honey, fuego bitters and ginger beer
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
- Cucumber Basil Mule: ginger beer, lime, simple syrup and soda water
Monjunis
711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
- Spritz Mocktail: choice of blueberry, strawberry or watermelon
Cocha
445 North 6th St., Baton Rouge
- Ranita: Aplós Arise, cucumber, ginger syrup and lemon
- Citrus Fuzz: Seedlip Grove, orange juice, lemon juice, spice sugar syrup and Fee Brothers Fee Foam
- Un Caffe: Lyre's Coffee, espresso, demerara syrup, chocolate bitters and heavy whipping cream float
- General Negroni: Lyre's Aperitif Rosso and Lyre's Italian Spritz