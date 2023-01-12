Skipper Jones, owner of Shoppers Value Foods, has been watching the price of eggs on a daily basis for a long time. Clint Caldwell, general manager of Shoppers Value, says neither he nor Jones has ever seen anything like what's happening now with the price of eggs.
"It's crazy," Caldwell said. "Eggs, as long as I can remember, have been a cheap protein. People on a tight budget could rely on eggs for their protein, but now that's not the case."
Caldwell says he's scrambling to make predictions on how long the sky-high prices of eggs will last.
"This could last for another 12 to 16 weeks," Caldwell said. "They've had a lot of laying hens die because of bird flu and weather."
Grocery prices are up in general, but the price of eggs has tripled in many places with a total of 227 outbreaks of the bird flu recorded, killing 43 million laying hens, according to Poultry World. According to the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the price for a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December nationally, up from $1.79 a year earlier.
Replacing laying hens takes time — about 16 weeks, to be exact. Anyone who has ever tried backyard chickens has an appreciation for all that goes into getting a chicken ready to lay eggs.
"My best guess is that we're going to see a couple more months before the price of eggs levels," Caldwell said.
Some shoppers have noticed free-range eggs are priced lower than the usually less expensive "regular eggs." Caldwell says that's because free-range eggs prices are set on a contract price.
"The 'regular' eggs are market driven," he said. "Free-range eggs are on a contracted price for a period of time. The growers of the free-range eggs are not getting the advantage of this uptick in price."
At Shoppers Value, Caldwell says they've expanded their display space on the free-range and cut down on display space for regular eggs.
The drastic increase in the price of eggs is pushing some bakers, restaurants and home cooks to the boiling point. Many are changing menus as they try to find ways to create non egg-heavy dishes.
Sarah Joy Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, a Baton Rouge bakery and kitchenware store, located at 7575 Jefferson Highway, Suite B, is thankful her king cake recipe is eggless.
"They're terrifyingly expensive right now," Hays said. "We're trying still to keep our prices as reasonable as possible. We haven't raised our prices in the last six months. Wheat, with the Ukraine war, had gone way up but has started to come down a bit."
Hays said the egg-heavy dishes associated with the holidays, especially her quiches, were expensive and sometimes impossible to make.
"It was rough Christmas week even trying to source them," Hays said. "In the past six months, the eggs we buy went from $7 for a case of 60 to $25 for a case of 60. We're talking a 400% increase."
Wendy Begnaud, of Lafayette, is feeling the pain of increased egg prices as well. Begnaud owns and operates Yum Y'all, a gluten-free bakery.
"Along with dairy prices going up as much as 30% over the past two years, rice and other gluten-free commodity prices have also increased," Begnaud said.
Like Counterspace BR, Begnaud has worked to absorb the increased costs rather than pass on to consumers.
Brandon Cormier, feed manager at Atlas Feed Mills in Breaux Bridge, says the price of chicken feed has gone up too, but not as drastically as the price of eggs.
"Grain prices have been on the increase over the last year. We've been getting really hit with stuff between crop losses, drought and too much rainfall affecting the yield," Cormier said. "Supply and demand has caused everything to be ridiculous in prices."
He added that people have replaced a lot of stock because of bird flu and that Atlas Feed Mill has been selling more baby chicks, reminiscent of the days of the early pandemic lockdown.
"With the egg price increase, backyard egg layers are getting serious. Already got a lot of orders for the spring for more chicks," Cormier said.
Olivia Regard in Lafayette says even with the high price of eggs, buying them today is still cheaper than when she had hens in her backyard. In the three years she had backyard chickens, the first batch ate acorns and died. Mice started eating the feed of the second batch and moved into her home's attic. Then, chicken hawks attacked the flock.
"I'm sure others who are better at having a backyard flock could give you an actual estimate of cost. Having chickens was more fulfilling than buying eggs at the store. My girls were pets," Regard said. "They even synced their laying schedule to my morning run, but if I had to calculate the cost per egg, I know I would be horrified."