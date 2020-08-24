The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden in Baton Rouge will hold a Master Gardener certification class beginning Sept. 1.
Classes will be held in person and live online via Microsoft Teams. Participants may choose either method, but in-person space is limited because of physical distancing.
Sessions will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 20. In-person classes — space will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis — will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
Cost of the course is $150. Registration and more information are available at bit.ly/ebrmastergardener. Applications also are available at the Botanic Gardens visitor center.
The application deadline is Aug. 27.
Master Gardener volunteers are trained in a host of horticulture practices, including plant propagation, weed science, pesticide safety and more, and provide educational programs and events to Louisiana residents. To become certified, participants must attend 80% of the classes and receive passing scores on quizzes and the final exam.
Following completion of the class, participants must complete a minimum of 40 hours of volunteer time within one year of the end of training to become a certified Master Gardener.