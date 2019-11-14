The Southern University Ag Center will host its Fall Garden Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the M.A. Edmond Livestock Arena’s Multipurpose Building, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.
The free workshop will provide anyone interested in gardening with information and hands-on demonstrations on how to prepare your garden for the fall.
Topics to be covered include canning and preserving vegetables, eating from your garden, cottage food laws and regulations, and vegetable grafting and hydroponics.
“If you already have a garden, you will learn how to stretch your production. If you are just beginning, this workshop will teach you how to get started,” said workshop organizer Zanetta Augustine, assistant agricultural specialist at the SU Ag Center.
Online registration is available at suagcenter.com/form/2019-fall-garden-workshop.
The Southern University Ag Center, its Wisteria Alliance Program and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program are sponsoring the event. For additional information, contact Augustine at (225) 771-2591 or email zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.