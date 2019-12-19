The photographs are beautiful; the advice is even better.
And it's all in the LSU AgCenter's “Get It Growing” calendar, which is now on sale.
The calendar, which measures about 9-by-13 inches, features full-color photographs in its 32 pages. There's information on planting edible landscapes; an illustrated step-by-step guide to creating a raised bed and a list of AgCenter lawn and garden publications. You'll also find information on the LSU AgCenter Master Gardener program and the AgCenter Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic and Soil Testing and Plant Analysis labs.
Photographs for the calendar are chosen each year through a public call for entries. The 2020 calendar winners are Ronald Austin, of Shreveport; Glenda Balliviero and Norman Balliviero of Belle Chasse; Claudia Husseneder, of St. Gabriel; Debra Jones, of Walker; Igor Kamalov, Pat Riddick and Dale M. Ulkins, all of Baton Rouge; Hanna Kwasik, of New Orleans; Catherine Lorio, of Oscar; Nadine Melancon, of Lafayette; Conchita Richey, of Gonzales; Rhoda Stevenson, of Campti; and Maureen Theriot, of Harvey.
The Get It Growing calendar sells for $11.95 and can be purchased at lsuagcenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar or by phone at (225) 578-2263. It's sold at many bookstores, garden centers and gift shops.