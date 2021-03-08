Lilies and herbs are the topics for the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association's meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The meeting will be held, with limited seating, at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The program also will be available on Facebook Live.
Certified Master Gardener Nancy Jurasinski begins the program with “Growing Herbs for Beginners.” Learn which herbs grow best when planted in the fall and which thrive in the spring. The talk will include methods for preserving your harvest and fool-proof recipes using fresh-from-the-garden herbs.
Next, Master Gardener Carol Paine will talk about “Lilies: To Be or Not to Be.” Learn what defines a lily and how you can tell the difference. There will also be information about many non-lily varieties.
Registration, required to attend in person, is free and open to the public at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library website or call (225) 763-2240.
To attend online, visit Facebook.com/EBRPL. A recording will be available on the library's Facebook page and at YouTube.com/EastBatonRougeParishLibrary after the event.
For additional information on EBR Master Gardeners Association, visit ebrmg.com.