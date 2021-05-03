Talks on culinary herbs and fruit-producing plants will be the topics of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardening session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at the East Baton Rouge Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required; the audience will be limited to 25.
Nancy Jurasinski, a Louisiana Master Gardener, will speak at the first session on “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs.” Learn which herbs grow best when planted in the fall and which thrive in the spring.
“Thanks to Louisiana’s mild winters, we have the good luck to grow herbs all year,” says Jurasinski.
The talk will include methods for preserving your harvest and foolproof recipes using fresh-from-the-garden herbs.
In the second presentation of the evening, LMG Leo Broders will explore “Fruit Producing Favorites in Louisiana.”
“In Baton Rouge, we are extremely fortunate in being able to produce many types of fruits that provide good nutrition and the gardening enjoyment of an edible landscape,” he says.
Participants will learn about harvesting and consuming tree, bush or vine-ripened fruits out of a home garden. The nutritional values of various fruits will also be discussed.
The next Library Series program is scheduled May 20 at the EBR Fairwood Regional Branch Library and features talks on “The Amazing Hibiscus: Your Culinary and Apothecary Gem” and “Attracting Pollinators.”
Programs later this spring and summer will focus on controlling bugs without pesticides, raised bed gardening, native flowering shrubs and soil basics.
For additional information on the 2021 EBRMG Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.