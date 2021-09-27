The LSU AgCenter Burden Museum and Gardens and the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane, have lots of activities on tap for the fall, the holidays and beyond.
Upcoming events include:
Harvest Days at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: Living history demonstrations will interpret activities that took place on Louisiana farms during harvest time in the 19th century. Activities will include open-hearth cooking, soap-making, blacksmithing, quill pen writing, tatting, spinning and wagon rides. Various musical performances will be scheduled throughout the day. LSU Rural Life Museum general admission is required.
StoryTime in the Garden, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2, Nov. 6: Youngsters ages 3 to 8 can enjoy StoryTime in the Garden at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. The event will feature storybook readings and themed activities beginning every half hour on Oct. 2 at Corn Maze and Nov. 6 at the Pavilion. The last reading begins at 11:30 a.m. StoryTime is sponsored by the Junior League of Baton Rouge. Admission is free except Oct. 2, when StoryTime is a feature of Corn Maze. Corn Maze admission is required.
Corn Maze at Burden, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Visitors will wander through the corn maze and can take part in a number of family-friendly activities including hay mountain, pick a pumpkin, in the pumpkin patch, a hayride, the mini hay maze, corn crib and other event features. Tickets are available for two-hour scheduled experiences. Advanced tickets are required and available at Eventbrite.com. Admission is $15; free for children 2 and younger. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Zapp's International Beerfest, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23: More than 200 foreign, domestic and home-brewed beers and ales will be available for tasting at this event for those 21 and older. Proper photo identification will be required to purchase tickets and to enter event. Nonalcoholic beverages will be available. Tickets, which are limited, are $40 for general admission; $20 for designated drivers and are available online at BonTempsTix.com.
LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Night Maze and Bonfire, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Grab your costumes, glow sticks and flashlights and enjoy this family-friendly event, which includes the nighttime corn maze, bonfire, hay mountain, corn crib, games and a live concert featuring local bands. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Night Maze tickets are not included with daytime Corn Maze at Burden admission and must be purchased separately. Admission is $15; free for children 2 and younger. Tickets, which are limited, are presale only and will not be offered at the gate. To ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees, this year's maze will operate with careful social distancing guidelines in place.
Haints, Haunts and Halloween at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31: Visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds and activities of an old-fashioned country fair. Storytelling, cake walks, games and trick-or-treating are some of the events. Admission is $5. The event is recommended for children 2 to 9 years old.
Wine & Roses Rambler, noon to 3 p.m. Nov.7: Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden will present the event, where visitors can stroll through the gardens while sampling gourmet cuisine and beverages at a series of tasting stations, while listening to live music by members of the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge. Activities include a wine toss, a floral raffle and a grand prize of an original framed art piece. Food will be provided by Bacon & Fig Events. Tickets are $85 and are available at tinyurl.com/WRRambler. $10 raffle tickets and $20 wine toss tickets are also available online and at the event.