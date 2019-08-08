The 20th annual Summer Plant Sale and Gardening Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd. Parking is ample, entering from either Independence Boulevard or Airport Drive.
Botanic Garden volunteers and vendors will offer for sale a large variety of plants — flowers, vegetables and shrubs. All of the plants are grown locally, which means they should do well in area landscapes. Garden society members and vendors will be available to discuss the basics of selecting, growing and maintaining the plants.