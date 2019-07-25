A two-day landscape design school will be held Aug. 28-29 at the Baton Rouge Garden Center.
LSU professors and professional landscape architects will teach the 10-hour curriculum at the center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Classes will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29.
Registration deadline is Aug. 9. The $70 fee includes a syllabus, snacks and drinks. A box lunch can be ordered or participants can bring their own lunch. Register at lgcfinc.org/landscape-design-school.html.
Topics include Space Design and People; Principles and Elements of Landscape Design; Learning About Your Ecosystem; Developing Your Garden Plan; Basics of a Site Plan; Color in the Landscape; History of Landscape Design: Ancient Times to 1843; Design for Environment; Xeriscaping: Not Just for the Desert; and New Shrubs for the Landscape.
The session is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, the Louisiana Landscape Design Consultants Council and the LSU Robert Reich School of Landscape Architect.