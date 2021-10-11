The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on "Planning and Building a Garden: For Beginning Gardeners" and "Successful Propagation for the Home Gardener" on Oct. 19.
The two programs, which run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be held at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The talks are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Richard Babin will lead the evening off with his talk for beginners, offering advice for planning a garden, selecting plants, caring for crops, harvesting produce and what to do after the harvest.
LMG’s Cheri Fasi will then speak about propagation, demonstrating how to grow new plants from stem cuttings, leaf cuttings and root divisions.
This program is the final one in the EBRMGA’s annual Library Series.
For additional information on the series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.