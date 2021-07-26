Todd Bourque took a detour around the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and found his dream home — a contemporary midcentury modern, wood frame cedar shake house for sale by owner.
Through an open window, he could see that the 50-year-old Glenmore Place home was in complete disrepair. It didn't matter; he was sold.
Even though his partner, Ronlyn Domingue, now his wife, was not a fan of midcentury architecture, the couple purchased the house in May 2003 and spent every night, weekend and holiday until the next summer repairing and restoring it.
"The house was neglected and abused with mildew and water damage from holes in the roof and dog scratches across the original cork floors," said Domingue, an internationally published novelist and freelance book editor. "I know our friends and family thought we had lost our minds to take on a project this huge."
The T-shaped house was designed by architect Kenneth C. Landry for his family, with input from his wife, Carolyn, who taught home economics at St. Joseph's Academy for 35 years.
Although this was his first residential project, Landry designed a number of area buildings, including the Gulf States Utilities building on North Boulevard, the Troy H. Middleton Library at LSU, sections of the Centroplex and the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine.
The Landrys lived in the house with their five daughters for years and did a major renovation in 1952, but they eventually sold the home and moved to a house two blocks away. Shortly after they purchased the house, Bourque and Domingue visited the Landrys, now both deceased, and learned much about the home from them.
Kenneth Landry was adamant that the design of the home was not influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, Domingue said. He described the house as in the international style influenced by modernist architects Harwell Hamilton Harris, Richard Neutra, Alden Ball Dow and Marcel Breuer.
Domingue and Bourque never intended to renovate the home. Their goal was to restore it as closely as possible to the original design. They tackled most of the demolition themselves, carefully removing everything they wanted to preserve, including the original cypress trim and the original kitchen cabinets.
"Whatever we could do ourselves, we did — rough carpentry, finish carpentry, cabinet hanging, flooring, painting," Domingue said.
"We used library books for reference. It was hit and miss," said Bourque, who is a retired IT manager.
Professionals were called in for major projects, like updating the electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning and replacing the badly damaged cork floors with new cork floors.
The couple made one major change: They removed a large closet that housed the old heating system on the left side of the living room. This opened up the living room to the dining room and the kitchen.
"That was a big decision taking away an original feature," Domingue said.
Landry made the living room the focus of the home with a large study to one side and three small bedrooms to the other. In the 1952 renovation, the Landrys added the master bedroom and bath and the bedroom closest to the living room was converted to the dining room. The dining room can be closed off by sliding Japanese-style Shoji doors used throughout the home.
During the demolition, Bourque and Domingue took paint samples from areas in the home and used these colors as a guide. They selected a soothing palette of varying shades of gray throughout the home. One exception is a bright jade-colored wall in the living room, which they discovered during demolition.
"It's an outlier," Domingue said.
Window walls in every room flood the house with light and provide views to the yard, which Domingue designed.
"The yard had a tennis court, all concrete, in the back," Bourque said. "We had that pulled up."
In April, Bourque and Domingue received the exciting news that their home was included on the National Register of Historic Places. Domingue, who really didn't like midcentury architecture when the project began, is now a true believer.
"Living in a house like this changes you," she said.