Finally, a plant sale!
Several groups are joining together for an exhibit and sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road.
The Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society, the Baton Rouge Cactus and Succulent Society and a local branch of the American Begonia Society will have a large and varied selection of plants for sale. Members of the various societies will be available to discuss growing plants and to sign up new members. There will also be a meeting to organize a Louisiana Carnivores Plant Society.
The event is outside. Those attending are asked to physical distance and wear masks.