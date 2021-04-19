Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is recruiting teams to participate in this year's Women Build, which is scheduled for this fall.
Each team or sponsoring business or organization is asked to raise $5,000 for a team of 10-20 volunteers to come out for a day on the build site.
Women Build is about women helping other women rise above poverty, gain independence and provide their families with a safe, decent, affordable home.
Construction experience is not required with Habitat crew leaders on site to train volunteers.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge has been participating in Women Build since 2005 and has built 15 homes. Women are head of household in more than 95% of Habitat for Humanity homes in the greater Baton Rouge area.
For information, to volunteer or to sponsor a team, contact Joe Luhning at joe@habitatbrla.org.