After being cooped up at home for more than a year, it might be time to freshen things up at bit.
Our home environments matter, and can play a big role in our general productivity and just how much we enjoy our everyday lives.
The pandemic made 60% of respondents realize their homes were disorganized and 77% were so stressed by their at-home surroundings that they undertook their own DIY home redesign projects, according to a recent survey of 2,000 homeowners.
Here are a few of tips to make you home feel a little brighter.
A fresh coat of paint
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a fresh coat of paint can completely transform a room.
It’s one of those simple design upgrades that makes a huge difference. So, whether you want to jump on the bold colors trend or decorate with neutrals, simply giving your walls some fresh color can refresh your room and give you a new perspective on the space.
Do a desk refresh
The "office" corner of your home has probably gotten a lot of use this year and probably is in need of a refresh. Take everything off of your desk and go through every drawer to make your workspace feel like it's getting a fresh start, too.
Hang some new art above your computer. It doesn't have to be anything fancy, but a few eclectic pieces in the space can spark your creativity.
Get houseplants
Even if you're afraid of killing them, bring in a few houseplants.
They make any home feel alive, and they help clean the indoor air.
If you don’t have much of a green thumb, start small with a jade (hard to kill) and a fern. Set a goal to have at least one plant in every room.
Assess clutter hot spots
In addition to a mess of craft project supplies and copious amounts of kids’ toys, there are a few other types of clutter (laundry, masks in your entryway and toiletries on bathroom counters) that quickly build up.
Make a list of the clutter magnets in your home and tackle each one to find a solution, such as a wall-mounted basket for masks, a new shelf in your bathroom or storage baskets that are stylish yet functional and can be elegantly hidden.
Cleaning up the clutter will make everyday cleaning so much easier.
Pare down your pantry
When it comes to the kitchen pantry, we all know there's all sorts of stuff lurking in the dark corners. Who bought 16 packs of ramen noodles?
Cook through some of it, but also make an effort to better organize the staples your family regularly uses.
Spring cleaning
With the days warming up, but not yet hot, it's a great time for a deep cleaning. Swipe those seldom-cleaned spots — baseboards, high corners, ceiling fans and light fixtures. You might even tackle the windows — inside and out.