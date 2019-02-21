Lots of gardeners are beginning to harvest a different crop — rainwater.
Collecting and storing rain in a barrel is a great way to help protect the environment, save money and have a healthier lawn and garden.
And, in Louisiana, it's not all that hard to do. In the Bayou State, 56 rain events produce an average of 62 inches each year. For every inch of rain in an area of 1,000 square feet, 600 gallons of water can be harvested and later used in the garden.
On average, nearly 30 percent of our daily water use can be attributed to lawn and garden irrigation. By setting up a rain barrel to collect water, we can decrease the amount of water used to irrigate plants.
Though tap or city water is not terrible for plants — and should be used when needed — collected rainwater is far better. It doesn't have the chlorine, fluoride and other chemicals put in city water.
Rainwater typically has a pH of 5.6, which is slightly acidic and helps plants grow with more vigor. City water usually has a pH of 8 to 9.
Collecting rainwater not only helps the environment because you're not using drinking water for plants, it also helps reduce nonpoint source pollution, which is created when rainwater flows across polluted surfaces. Water flowing over parking lots, driveways and roads can pick up motor oil, salts and other pollutants. Rainwater flowing off lawns, gardens and agricultural areas can pick up fertilizers and pesticides. This runoff then flows into our local streams and canals and ultimately into large rivers, lakes and the Gulf of Mexico.
Most rainwater collected comes from a structure's roof, so it is best used on ornamental trees, shrubs and flowers due to possible contaminants, such as bird droppings, picked up on the roof. Such contaminants have the potential to cause bacteria to grow in the collected rainwater.
If you do choose to use rainwater to irrigate the vegetable garden, be sure to water at the base of your vegetable plants and avoid any contact with the edible portions of the plant.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram, @rouses_horticulture.