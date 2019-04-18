Master Gardener Debi O'Neill will demonstrate how to propagate plants from cuttings at the April 25 meeting of the Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge Unit.
The meeting, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Conference Center, 4560 Essen Lane.
A member of the herb society, O'Neill will show her propagation techniques so you can make more of the plants you already have, or get a cutting from a plant and grow your own plant from it.
There will also be a selection of herb plants for sale, including edible flowers.
Admission is $5; free for society members.