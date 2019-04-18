Fennel

Learn how to propagate plants at the April 25 meeting of the Herb Society.

Master Gardener Debi O'Neill will demonstrate how to propagate plants from cuttings at the April 25 meeting of the Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge Unit.

The meeting, which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Conference Center, 4560 Essen Lane.

A member of the herb society, O'Neill will show her propagation techniques so you can make more of the plants you already have, or get a cutting from a plant and grow your own plant from it.

There will also be a selection of herb plants for sale, including edible flowers.

Admission is $5; free for society members.

View comments