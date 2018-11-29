I have yet to meet anyone who wants a messy, ugly garden. Most gardeners would like to have a beautiful landscape or garden, and there are plenty of tools, techniques and methods to achieve that. And, while learning how to garden is important, the real difference maker is timing.
Planting times and maintenance schedules are crucial to the development of plants as well as the management of insects and other pests.
For example, I received an email this week from a reader who wanted to know why his bell pepper leaves are beginning to curl. After examining the pictures, I determined the plant had cold damage as well as mites. The plant could be sprayed with a miticide, but a better approach would be to understand the ideal time for bell peppers, and late November is outside of that range. It would probably be more beneficial to pull out the peppers and replace them with winter vegetables.
There are many planting and pruning dates of which gardeners need to be aware. That's why the LSU AgCenter developed the Get It Growing Calendar. Published since 2005, many Louisiana gardeners eagerly anticipate the calendar’s new edition each year, said Elma Sue McCallum, of LSU AgCenter Communications, the calendar's coordinator.
The just-published 2019 Get It Growing Lawn and Garden Calendar provides information and inspiration for gardening with tips for experienced and novice gardeners along with stunning photos of plants, flowers and gardens from photographers across Louisiana.
In addition to monthly gardening tips, the calendar features a how-to section on building raised beds for vegetable gardening with advice from LSU AgCenter horticulturist Dan Gill, a widely respected regional gardening expert.
The calendar says when to plant tulips and tomatoes, and when to look for Louisiana Super Plants, such as the Little Gem Southern magnolia and the Limelight hydrangeas.
The full-color, 32-page, 9-by-13-inch calendar includes an illustrated step-by-step guide to solarizing garden beds to reduce fungi, nematodes and weed problems. It also provides a list of AgCenter lawn and garden publications along with information on the LSU AgCenter Master Gardener program and the AgCenter Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic and Soil Testing and Plant Analysis labs.
Created as part of the AgCenter Get It Growing educational campaign for home lawns and gardens, the calendar sells for $11.95 and is available at lsuagcenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar, bookstores, garden centers and giftshops. To order by phone, call (225) 578-2263.