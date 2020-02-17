Mitchell Provensal, of the Walls Project, will talk about "The Positive Energy of Community Gardens: One Garden at a Time" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane.
In addition to the history of community gardens, Provensal will speak to the positive effect such gardens can have on neighborhoods, the skills that can be learned and the long-lasting benefits of such spaces.
He also will talk about the number of community gardens and a proposed urban farm. Cost of the event is $5.
For more information about the program, sponsored by the Herb Society of America — Baton Rouge Unit, call (414) 526-3016.