Learn how to make fluid, intriguing forms of garden containers out of old towels and washcloths at a May 19 workshop.
Cathy Cashio, of the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit, will teach the technique, called hypertufa, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
The class is limited but there are a few spaces left. The cost is $15 for nonmembers, $10 for members. Register and pay at hsabr.org.
After you register, you will be sent information on what to bring to the class, including a form, a towel and/or washcloth. You will also receive the recipe and instructions so you can continue using this technique.