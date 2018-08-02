She fell in love with the space. He fell in love with the stove.
And so Mackenzie and Stephen Ledet bought the house in University Acres in 2016.
"We just had to have more space," Mackenzie Ledet said of their yearlong search for a home, sparked by the birth of their twin sons.
"The minute I went inside," she said, "I knew this was what I wanted. I knew the house had great potential."
Her husband wasn't so sure.
"I didn't see what Mackenzie saw," Stephen Ledet said, "but I really liked the navy blue commercial stove."
The house had a really nice layout and beautiful heart of pine floors, but it also needed some major updating.
Soon after buying, the couple began a renovation, which Mackenzie Ledet planned herself.
"My parents built three different houses," she said. "We were always driving around looking at houses for ideas."
The layout of the home remains basically unchanged with a square foyer and dining room to one side and a playroom, which will eventually be a study, on the other.
Designer Jillian Freiberg assisted with furniture and colors.
"We like vintage mixed with new," Mackenzie Ledet said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Working with J & R Renovators, the Ledets did major work in two areas — the master bath and a space that included a photographer's darkroom, a study and a half bath.
The master bath got a total makeover, although they were able to update the cabinets with a coat of white paint. A herringbone marble floor was installed, along with new counters, a walk-in shower and an oval free-standing tub.
The couple reconfigured the darkroom-study space to make a bedroom and bath for the twins, Henry and Willis, now 4 ½ years old.
"We tried to stick to a budget while adding a nice custom touch," Mackenzie Ledet said. "We did everything we could to add value. A new build would never be for us. We wanted history in a house."
In addition to the major work, everything got painted — inside and out.
"Everything was really dark," said Stephen Ledet, a lobbyist with Cornerstone Government Affairs.
"This day and age, you paint everything white," added Mackenzie Ledet, who works in governmental relations for Stonehenge Capital.
They also removed a wall of small glass panes that separated the living room from the kitchen to completely open up the whole area. The kitchen got new counters and the original cabinets were painted white to contrast with the dark stained pine floors.
The kitchen/den combination overlooks the backyard and pool.
Upstairs is two bedrooms, a bath and a small playroom. The plan is for the boys to move upstairs when they are a little older.
Several pieces in the home are family treasures including a wardrobe made by a local cabinetmaker in Mackenzie Ledet's hometown of Natchitoches. It belonged to her grandmother, the late Dr. Wilhelmena Wise, one of the first women pediatricians in Louisiana. Some of the menus from Wise's collection of menus are framed and hang on the kitchen wall. There are also several inherited paintings by Clementine Hunter, who lived outside Natchitoches.