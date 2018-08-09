Lots of people are finding their yards inundated with Virginia buttonweed. It's one of the worst weeds in south Louisiana and has increased tremendously over the past few years.
If you had buttonweed last year in your lawn, you can expect to see the mother plant re-emerging from the soil, and the seeds of the mother plant germinating this month.
Buttonweed thrives in moist to wet soils and is extremely drought tolerant. It grows along the ground and forms dense mats that smother the lawn.
This weed is easily identified by its opposite leaf arrangement and white flowers with four-star shaped petals, which sometimes can have pink streaks through the center of two of the sepals.
Buttonweed gets its name from the seed capsules, which resemble buttons, that hang on the underside of the stems. Every seed capsule contains two seeds and has close to a 100 percent germination rate. In addition to seeds, it can reproduce by roots and stem fragments, a combination of characteristics that has helped this weed to become the No. 1 weed problem in southern turf grass.
Unfortunately, you can’t mow Virginia buttonweed out of the lawn. It will set flowers, drop seed and reproduce no matter how short you mow the lawn, so continue to mow at the appropriate height for your lawn species.
To control this weed, take an herbicide-based approach.
Chemical control options include Celsius, metsulfuron (MSM, Top Shot or Mansion) Weed Free Zone or Weed-B-Gon. Repeated applications of these herbicides suppressed buttonweed in LSU Ag Center trials. Celsius and metsulfuron are safe for all turf except Bahiagrass.
Top Shot may be more widely available at your local nurseries and garden centers. Weed-B-Gon and Weed Free Zone are not quite as effective as Celsius and metsulfuron products, but with repeated applications you will begin to see some suppression of Virginia buttonweed. St. Augustine and centipede grass can become severely damaged by Weed Free Zone and Weed-B-Gon if applied when temperatures are above 90 degrees. Always be sure to read and follow labeled directions of all pesticides.
Got a question?
Email gardennews@agcenter.lsu.edu. Follow Lee Rouse on Instagram at @rouses_horticulture.