"From Victory Gardens to Sustainable Gardening" will be the focus of a special Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11 at the Old State Capitol.
Carl Motsenbocker, a faculty member of the LSU AgCenter, will speak about the role of Victory Gardens in conjunction with the exhibit, "Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy."
Motsenbocker, who specializes in sustainable crop production and local food systems, will discuss the increased interest in home gardens, especially during the pandemic.
A reception starts at 5 p.m. followed by the lecture at 5:30 p.m. The lecture will be broadcast live via the Old State Capitol Facebook page.