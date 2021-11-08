Plant a Victory Garden.jpg

Americans were urged to plant a Victory Garden during World War II to help stretch their rationed goods.

"From Victory Gardens to Sustainable Gardening" will be the focus of a special Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11 at the Old State Capitol.

Carl Motsenbocker, a faculty member of the LSU AgCenter, will speak about the role of Victory Gardens in conjunction with the exhibit, "Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy."

Motsenbocker, who specializes in sustainable crop production and local food systems, will discuss the increased interest in home gardens, especially during the pandemic.

A reception starts at 5 p.m. followed by the lecture at 5:30 p.m. The lecture will be broadcast live via the Old State Capitol Facebook page. 

