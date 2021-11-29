Thousands of homeowners in our area have highly productive fruit trees that yield more fruit than they can consume. That's why Baton Rouge Green created the Pick Event seven years ago.
Volunteers spread out across the area harvesting fruit, which goes to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Baton Rouge Green's City Citrus 2021 Pick Event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11.
All volunteer harvesters are to meet at the Food Bank, 10600 South Choctaw Drive, for supplies and instructions. You will be assigned a specific time of arrival.
Volunteers, who are to report to the loading docks, are asked to respect the boundaries and comfort levels of others when interacting with those outside of your group and at the residences where you'll be picking fruit.
Personal transportation is required to participate so you can transport your harvest back to the Food Bank. You will need space to haul several boxes.
Volunteers also are asked to bring gloves and hand-pruners for safe, efficient harvesting. Some tools will be provided.
You can register your tree to be harvested and register to be a picker at batonrougegreen.com.