ST. FRANCISVILLE — Alston Barrow wanted a small country retreat, but his wife had much grander ideas. You might say Estelle McConnell Barrow was a little defiant about it.
The Barrows were living in Evansville, Indiana, but often returned to West Feliciana Parish, where Alston Barrow grew up. For about 10 years, they spent summers in a guest house on property they bought south of St. Francisville, all the time planning and saving for a new home, which they completed in 1960.
It was christened Little Defiance because "it took us so long to get here," said the Barrows' daughter, Anne Barrow Klein.
"And because there was a little defiance in Estelle Barrow's wishes," said Sara Klein, who is married to Ben Klein, grandson of the builders and Anne Klein's son.
Sara and Ben Klein bought the home from his family and completely restored it, moving in with their two children in August 2015. They had hardly gotten settled when an electrical fire on Easter Sunday 2016 destroyed the kitchen and screen porch. Rebuilding it took eight months.
"The kitchen was put back basically the way it was," Sara Klein said. "The new cabinets look exactly the same. We just changed the color."
See what this third generation has done to the home when the Friends of the West Feliciana Library holds its Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 8. Two other homes and designer-decorated cabins in the historic 3V Tourist Court will also be on tour.
Estelle Barrow's dream house was built in the Georgian-style with a wide center hall. To one side is the living room and library, and on the other is the dining room and separate kitchen/breakfast room.
Although the home has many fine architectural features, the grandest is the staircase at the back of the central hall.
"It is one of only three completely freestanding spiral wood staircases in homes in Louisiana," Sara Klein said.
While giving the home their own touches, the family lives with many treasures from generations past.
Among the most important items in the home are original portraits of James and Lucy Alston Pirrie and their daughter, Eliza Pirrie, who was tutored by John James Audubon during four months in 1821 he spent at Oakley, the Pirries' family home. The portrait of James Pirrie was painted in 1822, but it is believed that the other two portraits were painted later because the women are in mourning clothes.
"Perhaps they were in mourning for James Pirrie," said Anne Klein, the Pirries' great-great-great-great granddaughter.
Another favorite piece in the living room is a trunk brought from England in 1868 by Ben Klein's great-grandmother, Laura Wilmot.
On display in a secretary in the living room and in shelves in the library is an extensive collection of porcelain birds and flowers designed by British sculptor and potter Dorothy Doughty between 1933 and 1960 and produced by Royal Worcester. The family collection, started by Estelle Barrow and continued by other family members, contains 10 pairs of the fine collectibles.
The dining room, painted a strong blue, contains an antique gate-leg table and chairs as well as a second table that can be opened to allow the Kleins to seat a large crowd when they entertain. An antique sideboard in the room is the perfect spot for an elaborate silver tea and coffee service that includes several family pieces.
The dining room also has a number of family portraits, including portraits of Anne Klein and her brother done when they were children by internationally recognized artist Clark Hulings, a family friend who came to Evansville to paint the children.
Even though the house is formal, it works well for a family, Anne Klein said.
"It's a wonderful house to raise children and a wonderful house to entertain in," she said.
Christmas Tour of Homes
Friends of the West Feliciana Library's fundraiser for the West Feliciana Library
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
WHERE: St. Francisville and surrounding area
TICKETS: $25 in advance at the West Feliciana Library, Magnolia Café, The Conundrum (all in St. Francisville) and online at eventbrite.com. $30 on tour day at the homes
INFORMATION: (318) 348-6660 or (225) 635-3364.
DETAILS: On tour will be the homes of Sara and Ben Klein, 6184 U.S. 61; Anthony and Stacey Verdicanno, 12371 Star Hill Trace; Trey and Ainsley Blue, 13719 Oakley Lane; and three cabins in the historic 3V Tourist Courts, 5687 Commerce St., decorated by local designers Caroline Alberstadt, Marc Charbonnet and Ellen Kennon