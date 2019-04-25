Scoop up the kids for a Saturday morning of garden fun and critter encounters at the first Children’s Garden Festival on Saturday, May 4, at the LSU AgCenter Burden Botanic Gardens.
The festival, co-sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners Association and the AgCenter, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 4560 Essen Lane.
Admission is $10 per family vehicle for unlimited access to eight learning stations. Children can explore the world of bees, butterflies and other pollinators at the pollinator station; express their inner Picasso through veggie art; get the dirt on soil and worms at the composting tent and create a pine cone feeder at the backyard bird center.
Naturalists from Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary in Livingston will be on hand with some of their flighty friends. Children also can make friends with the snakes in the garden tent and visit the herb area. For $3, youngsters can plant a Mother’s Day gift to bring home.
Healthy snacks will be available. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Advance registration is not necessary and parking is free. No pets allowed.
The festival takes place next to the AgCenter’s model Children’s Garden, Herb Garden and Oak Grove play area. Families are encouraged to take the day visiting the free facilities and taking a self-guided stroll along the Trees and Trails nature walk. Details on this and other EBR Master Gardeners activities for children are at ebrmg.com.