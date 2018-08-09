Whether you're looking to start an herb garden or ready to add a camellia to your yard, Saturday's Plant Sale and Gardening Expo can help.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd., and is sponsored by Botanic Garden Foundation Board, Friends of the Botanic Garden and BREC. All sale proceeds go to development of the Botanic Garden.
Volunteers and vendors will offer culinary herbs, garden vegetables, roses, Louisiana irises, gingers, daylilies, native plants, begonias, succulents, ferns, camellias and other plants and shrubs. Because the plants are grown locally, buyers can be assured the plants will do well in the Baton Rouge area.
Garden society members and vendors will be available to discuss the basics of selecting, growing and maintaining the plants.
The sale will be held in the green area between the Garden Center and Airport Drive where the Crepe Myrtle Forest begins. Those attending may enter the parking lot from either Independence Boulevard or Airport Drive.
Established in 1990, the Botanic Garden is being built and maintained by various plant societies and volunteers working with BREC. For more information about joining the project, email Mary Tharp, foundation board vice president, at mtharp6@gmail.com. For more information about the garden, visit brec.org/index.cfm/page/BotanicGarden.