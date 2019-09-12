If you've always wanted a pond, here's a chance to check out eight great ones.
After a hiatus of several years, the Deep South Koi and Pond Society is sponsoring a fall tour of members’ ponds from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The tour is free and open to the public.
Eight ponds — located in Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs and Prairieville — will be on the tour.
The pond owners will be on hand to discuss everything you've always wanted to know about maintaining a pond and the fish in them, from water features and pond supplies to equipment and water quality. Some ponds will have only koi fish, while others will have both koi and goldfish as well as scavenger fish. Plants that thrive in and around ponds will also be featured.
Baton Rouge ponds on tour are:
- Bob and Sue Elliott 7006 Dianthus Drive
- Danna Spayde, 1574 Goldenrod Ave.
- Alan Jennings and Hartwell Harris, 5411 S. Afton Parkway
- Mike and Cathy Christensen, 9260 Samoa Ave.
- Alice and Buzz Werline, 11562 Rue Concord
Other ponds on tour are:
- Joann and Ron Smith, 36428 Cane Market Road, Denham Springs
- Gerald and Janis Bonds, 7335 Ruston Drive, Baker
- Kathie and Roger Dietrich, 18481 Manchac Lake Road, Prairieville
At the Werlines' home, young koi will be for sale.
For more information, call (225) 383-3554 or visit facebook.com/groups/DeepSouthKoiandPondSociety.