Four varieties of tomatoes, two of melons and one pepper, along with four annual flower varieties are the 11 winners of the 2019 All-American Selections.
The independent nonprofit organization chooses its winners after testing new, never-before-sold varieties for the home gardener. After a full season of anonymous trials by volunteer horticulture professionals, only the top garden performers are given the AAS winner award designation for their superior performance.
For the coming spring, I am excited about growing the Watermelon Cal Sweet Bush. This is a true short internode (section between the stem joints) watermelon. These watermelons have compact, bushy leaves that grow only 14 to 18 inches long but still provide enough foliage to protect the fruit. Like all AAS winners, this melon promises exceptional taste and texture.
Another winner is the Tomato Fire Fly F1. This newcomer is not as small as a currant tomato and not as large as a cherry tomato, but is a “just right” in-between size. These tomatoes are round, super sweet and pale white to pale yellow fruits less than 1 inch in size and weighing about a half-ounce.
The last nasturtium AAS winner was back in the 1930s. For 2019, the Nasturtium Baby Rose makes its debut. Baby Rose has petite flowers with healthy, dark foliage ideal for containers and small space gardens. AAS expert judges praised the uniformly compact plants that sported flowers with consistent coloration. Their compact habit means less flower flopping, their blooms remaining upright throughout the season.
If you are not familiar with the All-American Selections, I encourage you to visit their site at all-americanselections.org. There you can peruse other winners dating back to 1933.
Another feature of the program that was implemented a few years back was regional winners. There may have been some varieties that did tremendously here in the south, but didn’t perform well enough throughout the country to become a national winner.
The website also allows users to filter their searches by vegetables and flowers, plants that are well suited for containers, even flowers that are pollinator friendly.
The Botanic Gardens at Burden serves as a trial location for the program. To see the gardens and make your own assessment of the plants, visit the LSU AgCenter’s garden at 4560 Essen Lane.