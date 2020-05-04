Trying to come up with a gift for mom? Consider a live plant.
Mom will love it, and you'll be supporting our local growers, too.
While cut flowers are beautiful, live plants will last much longer and often less expensive.
A plant can become a part of your landscape or be kept indoors to be enjoyed year-round.
Here are some ideas for indoor plants, some of which can also be planted.
Persian cyclamen, whose flowers look almost heart-shaped, will let your mom know how much you love her. They come in hot pinks, dark pinks, salmon and white to name a few. This is an easy-to-care-for indoor plant that blooms for weeks at a time.
Orchids are a classic, and the Aphrodite orchid is named for the Greek goddess of love and fertility. They are gorgeous, and don't require a lot of care.
And don’t forget the forget-me-nots. This plant can grow in a pot indoors or be planted in a shady area of the yard to be admired year after year.
Bleeding heart is a perennial often used in the garden or in hanging baskets. The flowers are heart-shaped, with a droplet beneath. They come in red, magenta, pink and white, and will grow well in a sunny room with a south- or west-facing window. Plant outdoors in a partially shaded area.
Anthurium is another good indoor flowering plant. The red, white or pink blooms are heart-shaped, but the flower is actually a spathe — a kind of modified leaf that surrounds a flower cluster.
If roses are a favorite, try miniature rose bushes that will do well in sunny rooms with a south- or west-facing window. For the best results, transplant them into a well-drained raised bed in full to partial sun.
Calla lilies are another gorgeous plant with their tube-shaped flowers set against glossy, green leaves. They come in a rainbow of colors such as yellow, red, pink, purple and white. And, much like roses, their color symbolizes different things. Yellow means gratitude; pink symbolizes appreciation and admiration; purple is for charm and passion; and white symbolizes purity and innocence.
Calla lilies will come back yearly, and they bloom naturally in February and March. They can be planted outdoors in wet areas, much like our native Louisiana iris.
The heart-shaped philodendron also does well indoors. These plants are easy to care for and will do best in a well-lit room with a window facing south or west.
Pearls on a string (Senecio rowleyanus) is a unique plant to give. These adorable succulents don't take much work and look really cute in hanging baskets because of their cascading habit.
Hearts on a string (Ceropegia woodii) is another trendy succulent. Despite the delicate appearance of its heart-shaped, silver-engraved leaves, this plant looks great anywhere in the house.