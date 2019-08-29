Bonsai artist Andrew Robson will do a program with the Louisiana Bonsai Society at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd.
Robson is creator of Rakuyo Bonsai, a bonsai school, garden and nursery in Portland, Oregon. Learn more about his work at rakuyobonsai.com.
The topic will be deciduous bonsai, with a lecture, demonstration and workshop. Open to the public, participants may bring one or more of their deciduous bonsai to be discussed and worked on at the event.
The cost is $5 (free for LBS members) for registration and $10 for each bonsai to be worked on. RSVP to Lowell Tilley at (225) 241-2396 or email lowelltilley@gmail.com.
The Louisiana Bonsai Society meets monthly every third Tuesday of the month at the Baton Rouge Garden Center at 7 p.m. Visitors and new members are welcome.