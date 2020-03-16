We're all familiar with Spanish moss, which grows long on the branches of live oaks and other trees. But these days, you might notice a different kind of moss clinging in tight clumps to tree limbs.
It's called ball moss, and it has become prevalent and a bit of an issue for some heavily infested trees.
Thirty years ago, the live oaks and crape myrtles on the LSU campus were covered in Spanish moss. Now, the Spanish moss has disappeared only to be replaced by ball moss.
Ball moss (Tillandsia recurvate) is a true flowering plant. It's related to Spanish moss and is classified as an epiphyte from the large bromeliad family. Epiphytes are organisms that grow on limbs and branches, using them strictly as structural support, not for nutrients.
Ball moss photosynthesizes its own food and absorbs water from the air that is collected on its leaves and gets its minerals and other nutrients from dust in the air.
Ball moss is not a parasite, so typically, it doesn't harm host plants. However, if it completely covers all of the plant or tree, it can inhibit it from making its own food.
The more concerning issue with ball moss is that infestations can lead to a plant's or tree's overall decline and make it susceptible to secondary disease or infection or cause it to succumb to insects.
Ball moss creates small, round golf ball- to baseball-sized growths. They produce tiny "pups" that all grow together to appear as one large growth.
Ball moss produces many seeds, dispersed by the wind, that contain fine, straight hairs that adhere to older, wet or rough surfaces of trees or shrubs. Seeds germinate and then thrive in areas with low light and low airflow with high humidity.
Very slow growing, ball moss does not become mature and produce seeds until year four or five. So you're best bet in controlling infestations is to remove smaller growths by hand.
If there's too much of it and you cannot sensibly remove it by hand, you can control ball moss by spraying it with a baking soda solution. Mix two parts water to one part baking soda (10 gallons of water to 5 pounds of baking soda). Spray enough to thoroughly saturate the ball moss.
Trees with heavy infestations should be resprayed 12 months later. Applications made in the late winter or early spring when the ball moss is flowering have proven to be much more effective than those made in the fall or the summer.
While the ball moss will die, it will remain attached to the tree or shrub, turning dark gray to black.
If the baking soda solution doesn't work, you can try a copper fungicide as recommended by Raj Singh, director of the LSU AgCenter plant diagnostic lab. Read and carefully follow the directions on the label. Excessive use of copper-containing products may cause injury to the host plant. For information, search for publication No. 3421 on the LSU AgCenter website.