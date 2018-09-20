The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is holding its 35th annual PlantFest on Oct. 6-7, but you won't want to miss what's happening the weekend before either.
On Sunday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the PlantFest Teaser will feature Neil Odenwald, who will talk about his “Top 25 Garden Plants.”
The event will be held at the arboretum’s new education facility, with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $15, $10 for members. Odenwald is former director of LSU's School of Landscape Architecture, and the author of five books, including "Attracting Birds to Southern Gardens," "Live Oak Splendor" and the award-winning reference book "Southern Plants."
After the program, Odenwald will lead a walkabout through over 5,000 plants that will be set up for the following weekend's PlantFest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road.
The fall plant sale will include trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, ferns, fruits, gingers, camellias, edibles, ornamental grasses and more that run the gamut from native and traditional to eclectic and electric newcomers, says Peggy Davis Coates, executive director of the arboretum.
"To spice up the mix, plants are imported from a diversity of nurseries located in Louisiana, Alabama and Texas," Coates says. "Well over 5,000 plants will be assembled representing 600 different species, some making their debut at Hilltop this year."
One week before the sale, a list of plants being offered can be seen at lsu.edu/hilltop/.
A host of experts, from landscape architects and contractors to horticultural specialists to Master Gardeners will be on hand to help with plant selections.
The Hilltop Gift Shop will be joined by specialty plant and craft vendors in offering products.
For more information or to register for the teaser event, call (225) 767-6916, visit the website or email hilltop@lsu.edu.