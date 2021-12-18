Poor Mrs. Santa Claus. It's not easy playing second fiddle to the most famous man in the world.
"You can go in a huge Christmas store, and there will be rooms and rooms of collectible Santas but not one Mrs. Santa," said Gwen Redding.
Not so at the home of the longtime advocate for women's rights, where more than 300 Mrs. Santas fill her bookshelves, and a "Mrs. Claus Xing" sign sits out front.
Tall and tiny, in Christmas red or green, in vibrant plaids, polka dots, fur and even lying in a bed for presumably a long winter's nap, the assembled Mrs. Santas are a sight to behold. Yes, that is bobblehead Mrs. Santa over there, and Mrs. Santa mugs big and small stand at the ready nearby.
Redding has been collecting the figurines since 1972 when she purchased her first one at a fair on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge.
At the time, Redding was director of the Louisiana Bureau of Women and was involved with the push for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She bought her first Mrs. Santa to show the feminine side of Christmas.
"Of course, there are Mary and the angels, but they are too perfect for us (women) to aspire to," Redding said. "I just think generosity, love and caring have always been the role of women, part of the spirit, the wholesomeness of Christmas."
Some 50 years later, Redding's collection of Mrs. Santa Clauses is joined by her collection of about 50 carolers and four lovely creches, including one her mother had made for her that sits atop the piano of the longtime music teacher.
Many of her Mrs. Santas are from the 1940s and '50s, with motherly characteristics, since most women at that time stayed home and cared for the family.
By the 1970s more women were working. That's when Mrs. Santa figures almost became extinct.
"There are a few later Mrs. Santas, but they are rare," Redding said. "Nowadays women prefer to look more like Barbie than Mrs. Santa."
But even Mattel made a Barbie Mrs. Santa, and, of course, Redding has it in her collection.
Many of the Mrs. Santas are gifts from Redding's friends. She looks for them when she travels, but these days she said she mostly finds them in antiques shops or places like Goodwill.
Most of the missuses are displayed at the entrance to Redding's home and in a bookcase that extends over a full wall in her living room. She arranges them in groups with the largest ones on the top shelf of the bookcase.
The singing Mrs. Santas congregate on another shelf, while the nutcracker Mrs. Santas fill yet another. She even has a few Mrs. Santas from other parts of the world.
One shelf is dedicated to a series called Possible Dreams, where Mrs. Santa is portrayed as a doctor, a teacher, a golfer and others.
Her collection spills over into the kitchen, where Redding shows off her Mrs. Santa cookie jars. One of her favorites is a replica of a cookie jar said to have been designed by Katharine Lee Bates, a professor of English literature at Wellesley early in the last century. Bates wrote the text for "America the Beautiful."
For most of the year, Redding stores each carefully wrapped piece of her collection in some 40 to 50 tubs in the boat garage attached to her house. She tries, with assistance from her son, Bill Redding, to get them on display every year by Thanksgiving.
"In November, the Mrs. Santas start screaming that they want to get out," she said with a laugh.
Her daughter, Susan Emel, a professor at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, caught her mother's Mrs. Santa bug and now has her own extensive collection, including a Christmas tree filled with Mrs. Claus salt shakers.
During last year's sad COVID-19 Christmas, Redding did not put out her collections.
"I missed them," she said. "I kept thinking about them and thinking about them."