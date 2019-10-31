From a gold-leafed fireplace to hand-painted walls, Jack and Susan Dampf's home still bears the stamp of its former artist owner.
Anne LaNasa, now Anne Hardin, filled the Woodstone home with priceless artistic elements that the Dampfs have retained for the 22 years they've owned the home.
"She comes back at least once a year from her home in Venice, Florida, and gives me suggestions," said Susan Dampf, who has a lifelong interest in design, decorating her own room when she was only 6.
The exterior of the home is traditional with dormer windows and columns on two sides. French doors from the brick front porch open to a wide foyer where the stair rail painted salmon designed by Hardin pops against the deep eggplant walls.
The foyer opens to the dining room, where a large rear window provides a view of the courtyard, a view that's visible from the front entrance.
Pale gray colors the walls in the dining room, and the floral draperies pick up the major colors used in the home.
"Lynn made everything work," said Susan Dampf of collaborating with designer Lynn McDowell.
When the Dampfs have family dinners, they often extend their dining room table into the foyer.
"That way, everyone in our large family can have a seat at the table," Susan Dampf said.
Situated in the foyer is a breakfront that once belonged to Susan Dampf's grandfather, Isidore Marcus, who with his brother opened Marcus Furniture Co., which was in business in Vicksburg, Mississippi, for almost 120 years.
"I love having family pieces and using them in my home," she said.
Off the foyer is the living room, where Hardin hand painted the walls and created a block design for the trim on the draperies, which the Dampfs are still using. On one wall, mirrors conceal storage cabinets.
The couple brought their own artistic touches to the space. Centered between the two matching curved, champagne silk sofas is a coffee table, found in a basement corner of the family furniture store, which has a hand-painted Asian scene on top.
On the other side of the foyer is the library, which has bookcases on three walls, which like the trim in the room, are painted a deep red color developed by Hardin. In addition to books, the shelves are filled with family pictures, blue and white porcelain and geodes, circular mineral rocks collected by Jack Dampf.
The library doubles as a TV room, a more recent innovation.
"Jack rearranged all the seating in the room to face the television," Susan Dampf said with a laugh. "Now talking is prohibited during televised sports events."
The original kitchen is still intact, a cheerful space with large-patterned blue and white wallpaper, blue and white tile checkerboard counters and blacksplash and white appliances and cabinets. The Dampfs did convert the breakfast area into a keeping room with navy upholstered seating and a television.
In the master bedroom, another of Hardin's artistic touches is found on the fireplace, which she treated with gold leaf. The dark gold wallpaper complements it. The original draperies are still in the bedroom, but McDowell designed a new headboard and a complete renovation of the master bath.
Upstairs are two bedrooms, two baths and a large open room, where the grandchildren can play and watch TV room, and there's room to workout.
The Dampfs have numerous collections including Louisiana paintings, blue and white porcelain, dachshund-themed items and family photos in every room.
"Designers will say that family photos should only be in family rooms, but I want my family pictures to be in every room," Susan Dampf said.
The home also has a guest suite and the original slate courtyard, which the Dampfs extended when they added a pool.