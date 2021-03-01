With spring planting season around the corner, why not brush up on your gardening skills or learn some ones?
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will give the virtual talks “Landscaping 101” and “Gardens: Made in the Shade” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The program is free, but space is limited and advance registration is required. Sign up on the EBRPL Events Calendar, ebrpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar. For registration assistance, call (225) 231-3750.
In "Landscaping 101" Master Gardener Joyce Ryder will explain how to draw a basic landscape design and select plants appropriate to the space and growing conditions, according to a news release.
For "'Gardens: Made in the Shade,' Master Gardener Angie Wall will show how to turn a shady plot into a lush, green retreat by selecting plants that require dappled, part or full shade. The talk includes advice on soil preparation and shade garden design with a special focus on shade plants that thrive in the Baton Rouge area," the release also says.
The talks are the first of the gardener association's 2021 Library Series. For more info, visit the EBR Master Gardener website (ebrmg.com) or email Nancy Jurasinski, nJuras1@lsu.edu.