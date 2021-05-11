A weekend full of fun is scheduled at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane, as part of the nationwide Go Public Gardens Days.
Admission is free on May 15 and May 16.
Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. May 15 with activities ending at 2 p.m.
Here's Saturday's schedule:
6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. — Birding at Burden: Birding enthusiasts will lead three separate guided birding tours through several of the six birding loops at Burden.
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — TreadBR will host a 45-minute sculpt + flow exercise class, designed to lengthen and tone through sequences of resistance-based, body weight movements combined with yoga-inspired stretches. Register at bit.ly/3aSzcNt.
8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Herbaceous Plant Walk: LSU horticulture instructor Bob Mirabello offers fun facts and identification of the herbaceous plants on a walk around the Botanic Gardens.
9 a.m. to noon — StoryTime in the Garden: The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and the Junior League of Baton Rouge will host a creative mix of storytelling and imagination with hands-on craft activities for children.
11 a.m. to noon — TreadBR will host a 45-minute sculpt + flow exercise class, designed to lengthen and tone through sequences of resistance-based, body weight movements combined with yoga-inspired stretches. Register at bit.ly/3aSzcNt.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Woody Plant Walk: LSU horticulture instructor Bob Mirabello offers fun facts and identification of the woody plants on a walk around the Botanic Gardens.
On Sunday, there will be hourly tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. of Windrush Gardens.
For more information, visit lsu.edu/botanic-gardens or call (225) 763-3990.