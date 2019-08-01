Herbs, roses, irises and gingers are just some of the plants that will be available at the 20th annual Summer Plant Sale and Gardening Expo on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The expo runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd. Parking is ample, entering from either Independence Boulevard or Airport Drive.
Botanic Garden volunteers and vendors will offer a large variety of plants for sale from vegetables and roses to daylilies, native plants, begonias, succulents, ferns, camellias and shrubs. All of the plants are grown locally, which means they should do well in area landscapes. Garden society members and vendors will be available to discuss the basics of selecting, growing and maintaining the plants.
The expo is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation Board, Friends of the Botanic Garden and BREC.
All sale proceeds go to the development of the Botanic Garden, which was established in 1990 and is being built and maintained by various plant societies and volunteers working with BREC. For information about the project, email John Hough, president of the botanic garden foundation board, at jedgarhough@gmail.com.