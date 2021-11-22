Brandy and Daniel Fournet always knew that one day they would come home to St. Francisville.
The couple had lived around the country and the world as he served 28 years in the Navy, mostly working on or with submarines.
Over the years, the Fournets thought a lot about the kind of home they would build when they returned after Daniel Fournet retired in 2018.
"I knew I wanted a balcony and a porch on the front," Daniel Fournet said.
Now the couple has built their dream home, working with designer Clay Lawrence and builders Rabalais Homes.
The Fournets' home, 9559 Glynns Lane, is one of four that will be open for the West Feliciana Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 4. The annual tour of homes in and around St. Francisville benefits the West Feliciana Parish Library.
Also on tour are the homes of:
- Jackie and Lloyd Jarrell, 5156 Thompson Cove Drive
- Missy and Miles Higgins, 5879 Barrow Place
- Robert Leake, 11816 Ferdinand St.
Daniel Fournet said their two-story home, with its tall columns and three sets of French doors across the front porch, is in the Greek Revival-style.
It fulfilled his wishes, with the front porch and a balcony fronted by graceful iron railings.
While the front of the house speaks of stately dignity, it's a party in the back.
That's where the family entertains in what they call their summer kitchen. Floored in concrete with a high wooden ceiling, the area is attached to the house on three sides but is open to the pool and patio.
A clear screen, operated by remote control, can be pulled down in bad weather or as a barrier from insects.
"It's kind of a toy," Daniel Fournet said.
A large brick fireplace and a brick kitchen wall and island give the space a rustic but comfortable feel, with cushioned wooden furniture adding to the aesthetic.
The brickwork carries over into the home, where it's used on a huge fireplace that divides the kitchen and living room with deep, bricked arched doorways on both sides connecting the spaces.
When the Fournets selected the bricks, they were pleasantly surprised that the pattern they chose was called Fort Sumpter.
"Daniel and I got married in Charleston, South Carolina, so it's great to know that the brick we picked is from Charleston," Brandy Fournet said. Fort Sumpter is located on an island in Charleston Harbor.
The kitchen, with its cozy seating space on one end, runs from the front of the house to the spacious driveway-side entrance with a powder room, pantry and utility area.
"We decided to have a seating area as part of the kitchen rather than a breakfast area," Brandy Fournet said. "The keeping area is what I joke is my ladies drinking room."
The rest of the home, which has dark walnut wide-plank hardwood floors, is decorated in a comfortable, contemporary style with lots of seating. The walls, in varying shades of gray with trim painted a warm gray/brown, add to the warmth.
Keepsakes, including memorabilia from Daniel Fournet's military career, make the space feel like home. There's also lots of family pieces and artwork collected by Brandy Fournet.
"A lot of things in the house have memories for me," she said.
Because the Fournets love to entertain, it was especially important to them that the home have an easy flow between rooms and to the outside areas. A walk-through butler's pantry and bar area connect the dining room to the kitchen. Walkways extend beyond the pool and patio area to an English garden on one side of the house.
West Feliciana Christmas Tour of Homes
A fundraiser for the West Feliciana Parish Library.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
WHERE: St. Francisville and surrounding area
TICKETS: $30 in advance at the WF Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, and Birds of a Feather, 5943 Commerce St., both in St. Francisville; and online at eventbrite.com. $35 on tour day at the homes
INFORMATION: (318) 348-6660 or (225) 635-3364 or Friends of the West Feliciana Library Facebook page