You can learn how to grow flowers for the home and market at Southern University Ag Center’s online workshop set for 9 a.m. to noon May 5.
In addition to growing flowers, the Commercial Cut Flower Production Workshop will focus on hoop house production, flower selection and building a business.
Speakers will include Thomas and Anita Roberson, owners of Botanical Bites and Provisions, a 10-acre cut flower and vegetable farm in Fredericksburg, Virginia; Denyse Cummins, a retired LSU AgCenter Extension horticulture agent for sustainable gardening projects and botanical illustrations; and Alisha Andrews, owner of Blazing Star Farm, a flower and vegetable farm in Sunset.
Register for the workshop at https://bit.ly/3dKNlyb.
For additional information, email Zanetta Augustine at zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com, Mila Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com, or Stephanie Elwood at stephanie_elwood@suagcenter.com.