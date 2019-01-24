PLAQUEMINE — Full-time attorney and part-time artist Antonio "Tony" Ferachi uses his own paintings to bring color to the contemporary neutral palette of his white stucco home.
"I love to paint," said Ferachi, director of litigation for the Louisiana Department of Revenue. "I draw from what I see around me every day. The cane fields, bayous, trees, grasses and birds are my inspiration."
All Ferachi has to do to appease his painting muse is gaze out of the windows of his home in Island Country Club, a development overlooking sugar cane fields and Bayou Jacob.
But it took Ferachi a while to find the perfect home plans.
On the Capital Region Builders Association Parade of Homes tour, he finally found what he was looking for in a house designed and built by Chuck Dupree in the Preserve at Harveston.
It checked almost all of Ferachi's boxes — an open plan, lots of light and plenty of wall space to exhibit his art along with paintings by other Louisiana artists. Ferachi purchased the plans from Dupree, and, at the end of 2017, moved into his home.
Ferachi's cousin, Tarra Landry, an interior decorator, helped him every step of the way.
"Tony wanted a very light, very modern, very young house," Landry said. "He ended up with a little 'wow' house."
The one-story home is designed around a great room — a combination living room, dining room and kitchen. French doors on the front and a wall of windows on one side flood the entire space, up to the 10-foot ceilings, with light.
Wide-plank, white-washed Belgium oak floors complement the walls, moldings and cabinets, all painted Sherwin-Williams Pure White, one of only two paint colors used in the whole house. His master bedroom is painted Silverpointe by Sherwin-Williams.
The kitchen area is delineated from the seating space by a large island, with room for at least six people. White Carrara marble counters coordinate with the herringbone-patterned backsplash and floor-to-ceiling cabinets.
"That's one of the things I really liked about the Chuck Dupree house," Ferachi said. "The cabinets look more like furniture than cabinets."
On the large island sits an antique dough bowl filled with thriving green plants and blooming orchids, a lush touch of nature.
"This live arrangement has been here for an entire year," Ferachi said, "and it still looks good."
Landry selected upholstery and drapery fabrics in a modern gray along with complementing silver and gray accessories for the living room area.
"The artwork really makes the home," said Landry of the pieces hanging throughout the space.
One wall is reserved for a St. Joseph's Altar, which Ferachi and his mother, Frances Aidone Ferachi, make every year for St. Joseph's Day, March 19.
The home has four bedrooms and a small study with a display of works by John James Audubon. Ferachi uses one of the bedrooms as a studio, where he is painting a sugar cane series.
Doors from the great room lead to the patio and pool area designed by landscape architect Ryan McKnight, who also crafted a soothing wall fountain.
"The patio works as another room," Landry said.
In just over the year Ferachi has been in his new home, he has done quite a lot of entertaining, even hosting a family wedding party right after he moved in.
Ferachi, Landry and her sister, Tonya Orcino, did all of the landscaping themselves.
"We are hands-on people," Landry said. "We are not afraid of a project."