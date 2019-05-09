Time to check out the colorful world of daylilies.
A free tour of several gardens in the area is set for 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11.
Gardens on the tour, sponsored by the American Daylily Society in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Daylily Society, are:
- Baton Rouge Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge
- Lazar Garden 5875 Forsythia Ave., Baton Rouge
- Bridges Garden, 14510 Brenda Drive, Gonzales
- Bridges Garden, 42045 Betty St., Gonzales
- Amond Garden, 901 W. Colorado St., Hammond
- Rossie Garden 1500 Ellis Drive, Hammond
For more information, email daylilyjoe@gmail.com.