Time to check out the colorful world of daylilies.

A free tour of several gardens in the area is set for 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. 

Gardens on the tour, sponsored by the American Daylily Society in conjunction with the Baton Rouge Daylily Society, are:

  • Baton Rouge Botanic Garden, 7950 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge
  • Lazar Garden 5875 Forsythia Ave., Baton Rouge
  • Bridges Garden, 14510 Brenda Drive, Gonzales
  • Bridges Garden, 42045 Betty St., Gonzales
  • Amond Garden, 901 W. Colorado St., Hammond
  • Rossie Garden 1500 Ellis Drive, Hammond

For more information, email daylilyjoe@gmail.com.

